First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,400 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the March 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 877,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $30.31.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
