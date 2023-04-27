First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,400 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the March 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 877,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

