First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 678.6% in April

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 678.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTRI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 7,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

