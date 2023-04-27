First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Lifted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,682,459,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,351,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 430,169 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $9,922,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.04 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.