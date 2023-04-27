First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 299.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 290,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,084. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.