First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 28.19%.

First United Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First United’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of First United by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.