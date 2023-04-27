First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.06. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 15.37%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

