FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.12

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 19390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Trading Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $1,541,631.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,836 shares in the company, valued at $645,569,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,872 shares of company stock worth $5,818,806. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

