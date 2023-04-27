FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.12. 2,642,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,840. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

