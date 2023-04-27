FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for FlexShopper in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.75 on Thursday. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
See Also
