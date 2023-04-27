FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for FlexShopper in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $0.75 on Thursday. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

About FlexShopper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

See Also

