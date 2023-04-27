Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

