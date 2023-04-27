Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

