Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

FTV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 771,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,932. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.