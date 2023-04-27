Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.36. Fortress Paper shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 5,525 shares trading hands.

Fortress Paper Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36.

Fortress Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.