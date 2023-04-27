Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 9.52%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

