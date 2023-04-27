Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $244,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.