Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.05

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 42161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,273 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 304,681 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

