Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

