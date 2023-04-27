Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $683,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 262,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

