Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.95 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.