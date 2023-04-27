Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 250,000 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98.

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

FYBR stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $257,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

