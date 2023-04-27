FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 41,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,800. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

