FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Up 6.0 %

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.