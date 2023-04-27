FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,223 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.76.

NASDAQ:META traded up $29.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,055,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791,908. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.44. The stock has a market cap of $619.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

