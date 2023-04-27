FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

