FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.46. 883,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average is $176.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $190.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.46.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.