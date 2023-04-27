FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $473,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,463. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.