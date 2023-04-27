FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,175. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

