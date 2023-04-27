FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 226,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

