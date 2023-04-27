FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 8.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,359,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,130,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
FuelCell Energy Stock Up 5.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Featured Articles
