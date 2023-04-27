FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 8.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,359,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,130,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 831,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,650 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

