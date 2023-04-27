Full Sail Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $627.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

