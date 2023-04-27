Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Buys A$14,986.00 in Stock

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,986.00 ($10,057.72).

Katherine (Kate) Thorley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Katherine (Kate) Thorley 400 shares of Future Generation Global Investment stock.

Future Generation Global Investment Price Performance

Future Generation Global Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Future Generation Global Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.43%.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Profile

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

