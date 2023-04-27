FY2023 Earnings Estimate for HealthStream, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HealthStream Price Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 211.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 523.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 189,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 147.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.