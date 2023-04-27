FY2023 Earnings Estimate for HealthStream, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
HealthStream Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.
HealthStream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.
Insider Activity at HealthStream
In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 211.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 523.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 189,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 147.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
