FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($11.78) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.51). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($11.07) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

