FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also

