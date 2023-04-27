FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE ST opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

