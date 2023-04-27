FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POU. CIBC lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$30.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$597.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 31.09%.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.