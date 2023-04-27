FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AY. National Bank Financial started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $31.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 4.6 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

AY opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,450.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.