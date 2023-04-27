Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 32,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 78,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Galantas Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.83.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

