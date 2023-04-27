Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.45. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 2,751 shares.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.51.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.
