Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 16,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 28,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

About Galway Metals

(Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.