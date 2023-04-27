Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. 616,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.80.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,173,971,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

