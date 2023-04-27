Gas Price Tops $3.14 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00010639 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $185.33 million and $4.01 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

