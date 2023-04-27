GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON GCP opened at GBX 91.28 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £806.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.73. The company has a current ratio of 148.50, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.49).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Yew acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($12,114.40). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) target price on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

