General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.61. 742,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.36.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

