General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98.

General Electric Trading Down 2.3 %

GE stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,207.00, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.