General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,166. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

