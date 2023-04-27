GICTrade (GICT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.19 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $97.19 million and $16,372.58 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.97025699 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,177.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

