Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.16

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 11022154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 145,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $265,548.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,199,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,662,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 145,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $265,548.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,199,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,662,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 156,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $294,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,043,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,431,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,499,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

