Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 12,961 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $246.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.