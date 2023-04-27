Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $1.62 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

